To honor its volunteers, Faith in Action for Cass County highlights a volunteer once a month throughout 2022. Volunteers are celebrated and recognized for their services and awarded $20 gas cards and other prizes.
John Parr of Walker became a volunteer with Faith in Action in September of 2017. Since that time he has helped 96 people and given over 556 hours of assistance, providing transportation, food delivery, chores, ramp building and friendly visits.
“I’ve had a wonderful life. When I retired I wanted to give back to the community, giving back all the good things that I have received,” Parr said.
Parr also volunteers with the Walker Area Food Shelf, St. Vincent DePaul and the DAC in Walker. “There are some wonderful volunteer organizations in this area,” he added.
When asked about his favorite part of volunteering, Parr said “It’s seeing the faces of the people I am helping, showing the face of God. I am serving like Jesus wants us to and when I look at the people, they are like Jesus too. By just serving those who are most vulnerable in our community, Faith in Action helps people who really need help. They see that people are caring for them and Faith in Action offers them hope so they don’t feel alone anymore.”
As a thank you for his volunteer services, Parr received a gas card donated by Holiday Station of Walker.
A locally supported, nonprofit organization, Faith in Action for Cass County coordinates volunteers who provide free nonmedical, neighborly assistance to seniors, the disabled, and people in need throughout Cass County. Faith in Action volunteers help with transportation, friendly visiting, respite for caregivers, light homemaking and chores, and basic home repair, and they build accessibility ramps. Volunteers receive much more than scheduling coordination and recognition. They know they can make a difference in their communities through Faith in Action.
For more information about Faith in Action volunteer services or volunteer opportunities, call (218) 675-5435 or go to www.faithinactioncass.com
Previous Faith in Action volunteer highlights and volunteer and client videos are also available for viewing on the website on the 20th Anniversary Page. Faith in Action is “20 Years of Neighbors Helping Neighbors” and still going strong.
