Faith in Action volunteer Margie Richardson of Walker is recognized for her work with “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.”
To honor its volunteers Faith in Action for Cass County highlights a volunteer once a month throughout 2022. Volunteers are celebrated and recognized for their services and awarded gas cards and other prizes.

Margie Richardson of Walker has been an active volunteer with Faith in Action since July of 2018, and a member of the Faith in Action Board of Directors since December of 2020. During that time, she has given over 202 hours and helped 50 people, providing transportation, homemaking and friendly visiting in the Leech Lake area.

