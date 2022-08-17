To honor its volunteers Faith in Action for Cass County highlights a volunteer once a month throughout 2022. Volunteers are celebrated and recognized for their services and awarded gas cards and other prizes.
Margie Richardson of Walker has been an active volunteer with Faith in Action since July of 2018, and a member of the Faith in Action Board of Directors since December of 2020. During that time, she has given over 202 hours and helped 50 people, providing transportation, homemaking and friendly visiting in the Leech Lake area.
“Faith in Action is one of my favorite volunteer opportunities because I have met many interesting people, all with life stories to share.” Richardson said when asked what keeps her volunteering. ”I feel great when I can lighten their load just a little bit, even for just a quick 15-minute drive to the local doctor!”
When asked about her favorite part of volunteering, Richardson said “Faith in Action offers so many ways to serve, from driving people to medical appointments, to picking up food from the grocery store or food shelf, to light housekeeping, to shore hours of respite or friendly visiting. Their services impact our communities in a way for us all to reach out with a helping hand, to be friendly neighbors and helping make another’s life a little less difficult when needed.”
Richardson also shared that “I’ve discovered people I’ve known in the past from former businesses, church and other organizations, and it’s fun getting reacquainted!”
As a thank you for her services, Margie Richardson received a gas card.
A locally supported, nonprofit organization, Faith in Action for Cass County coordinates volunteers who provide free nonmedical, neighborly assistance to seniors, the disabled, and people in need throughout Cass County. Faith in Action volunteers help with transportation, friendly visiting, respite for caregivers, light homemaking and chores, and basic home repair, and they build accessibility ramps. Volunteers receive much more than scheduling coordination and recognition. They know they can make a difference in their communities through Faith in Action.
For more information about Faith in Action volunteer services or volunteer opportunities, call (218) 675-5435 or go to www.faithinactioncass.com. Previous Faith in Action volunteer highlights and volunteer and client videos are also available for viewing on the website on the 20th Anniversary page. Faith in Action is “20 Years of Neighbors Helping Neighbors” and still going strong.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.