To honor its volunteers Faith in Action for Cass County highlights a volunteer once a month throughout 2022.
Volunteers are celebrated and recognized for their services and awarded gas cards and other prizes.
Mary Bruemmer of Backus began volunteering with Faith in Action in March 2004, and remains active as she begins her 19th year of service to her community. She has given over 2,069 hours and touched 176 people on her journey, providing transportation, chores, and homemaking. Bruemmer also volunteers with the local food shelf and other organizations.
“Why would I say no? I am not in it for me but for others. You should find Jesus in everyone your meet,” said Bruemmer when asked what keeps her volunteering. “Sometimes it is hard. You don’t know what others are going through and why they are grumpy”
When asked about her favorite part of volunteering, Bruemmer said, “Knowing that I am not wasting time doing frivolous things, that I am helping my community. I am amazed how many people, not just those we help, but others in my area, talk about Faith in Action. They are amazed about what Faith in Action does.
Bruemmer said she always tells people who are retiring that they need to find a purpose and Faith in Action is a great place to volunteer.
As a thank you for her services, Bruemmer received a gas card donated by Holiday Station of Walker.
A locally supported nonprofit organization, Faith in Action for Cass County coordinates volunteers who provide free nonmedical, neighborly assistance to seniors, the disabled, and people in need throughout Cass County. Volunteers help with transportation, friendly visiting, respite for caregivers, light homemaking and chores, and basic home repair, and they build accessibility ramps. Volunteers receive much more than scheduling coordination and recognition. They know they can make a difference in their communities through Faith in Action.
For more information about Faith in Action volunteer services or volunteer opportunities, call (218) 675-5435 or go to www.faithinactioncass.com
Previous Faith in Action volunteer highlights and volunteer and client videos are also available for viewing on the website on the 20th Anniversary page. Faith in Action is “20 Years of Neighbors Helping Neighbors” and still going strong.
