To honor its volunteers Faith in Action for Cass County highlights a volunteer once a month throughout 2022. Volunteers are celebrated and recognized for their services and awarded gas cards and other prizes.
Pam Hannon of Longville became a volunteer with Faith in Action in January of 2021. Since that time, she has given over 397 hours of service and helped 13 people providing chores and transportation, especially to critical dialysis appointments.
“During COVID, I saw that Faith in Action was still going and I had to see what they were doing,” Hannon shared. “Faith in Action volunteers make a difference by giving people dialysis rides and helping with chores when people are injured or unable.”
When asked about her favorite part of volunteering, Hannon said, “I enjoy people. I am fortunate in my life and I have the time and ability. This is my purpose. When I talk and visit with people, I can see they enjoy the company.”
Hannon told a story about a person who fell and wasn’t able to get to a phone. “He laid on the floor until I came to pick him up in the morning for an appointment. I can’t imagine what would have happened if Faith in Action hadn’t been there.”
As recognition for her services, Hannon received a gas card and a big “thank you.”
A locally supported nonprofit organization, Faith in Action for Cass County coordinates volunteers who provide free nonmedical, neighborly assistance to seniors, the disabled and people in need throughout the county. Faith in Action volunteers help with transportation, friendly visiting, respite for caregivers, light homemaking and chores, and basic home repair, and they build accessibility ramps.
Volunteers receive much more than scheduling coordination and recognition. They know they can make a difference in their communities through Faith in Action.
For more information about Faith in Action volunteer services or volunteer opportunities, call (218) 675-5435 or go to www.faithinactioncass.com
Previous Faith in Action volunteer highlights and volunteer and client videos are also available for viewing on the website on the 20th Anniversary page. Faith in Action is “20 Years of Neighbors Helping Neighbors” and still going strong.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.