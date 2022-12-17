Faith in Action Volunteer Coordinator Larellyn Micheau (left) rewards volunteer Pam Hannon for her work with “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.”
Photo submitted

To honor its volunteers Faith in Action for Cass County highlights a volunteer once a month throughout 2022. Volunteers are celebrated and recognized for their services and awarded gas cards and other prizes.

Pam Hannon of Longville became a volunteer with Faith in Action in January of 2021. Since that time, she has given over 397 hours of service and helped 13 people providing chores and transportation, especially to critical dialysis appointments.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments