In honor of its 20th anniversary, Faith in Action for Cass County is highlighting volunteers several times a month throughout 2021.
Volunteers are celebrated and recognized for their services and awarded $20 gas cards and other prizes.
Randy Krecklau of Pine River has been a volunteer with Faith in Action since March of 2019.
“I thought that I had plenty of time and should put it to use,” stated Krecklau. “I like helping people and it makes me feel good that they can get around and not worry ... some people lose the ability to drive and need rides.”
Krecklau has provided over 795 hours in helping 46 people, mostly driving, helping with some chores, and building ramps, in the Pine River/Backus area since he became a volunteer.
“I like the feeling that I am accomplishing something in the community and helping others. It can be hard to ask for help and Faith in Action makes it easier to ask because they line everything up,” Krecklau said when asked about his favorite part of volunteering. “And when I work on the ramps, we call it the ‘over the hill’ gang, as we lumber along and get the job done.”
As a thank you for his volunteer services, Krecklau received a $20 gas card.
A locally supported, nonprofit organization, Faith in Action for Cass County coordinates volunteers who provide free nonmedical, neighborly assistance to seniors, the disabled, and people in need throughout Cass County. Faith in Action volunteers help with transportation, friendly visiting, respite for caregivers, light homemaking and chores, and basic home repair, and they build accessibility ramps. Volunteers receive much more than scheduling coordination and recognition. They know they can make a difference in their communities through Faith in Action.
For more information about Faith in Action volunteer services or volunteer opportunities, call (218) 675-5435 or go to www.faithinactioncass.com. Previous Faith in Action volunteer highlights and volunteer and client videos are also available for viewing on the website on the 20th anniversary page.
Faith in Action is “20 Years of Neighbors Helping Neighbors” and still going strong.
