In honor of its 20th anniversary, Faith in Action for Cass County is highlighting volunteers several times a month throughout 2022.
Volunteers are celebrated and recognized for their services and awarded $20 gas cards and other prizes.
Ron and Renay Berry of Walker became volunteers with Faith in Action in March of 2021. In the past 10 months, the Berrys have helped 16 people and provided over 76 hours of transportation service, driving people where they need to go.
“I am retired and feel it is a good thing to do,” Ron stated. “As a disabled person I can’t do a whole lot of things, but I can drive.”
When asked about their favorite part of volunteering, Ron said “I love meeting new people.”
“I like to listen to people’s stories. It is wonderful to visit with them,” added Renay. “Faith in Action provides people who can’t drive with a way to do what they have to do.
As a thank you for their volunteer services, Ron and Renay received a gas card.
A locally supported nonprofit organization, Faith in Action for Cass County coordinates volunteers who provide free nonmedical, neighborly assistance to seniors, the disabled, and people in need throughout Cass County. Faith in Action volunteers help with transportation, friendly visiting, respite for caregivers, light homemaking and chores, and basic home repair, and they build accessibility ramps. Volunteers receive much more than scheduling coordination and recognition. They know they can make a difference in their communities through Faith in Action.
For more information about Faith in Action volunteer services or volunteer opportunities, call (218) 675-5435 or go to www.faithinactioncass.com
Previous Faith in Action volunteer highlights and volunteer and client videos are also available for viewing on the website on the 20th anniversary page. Faith in Action is “20 Years of Neighbors Helping Neighbors” and still going strong.
