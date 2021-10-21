In honor of its 20th anniversary, Faith in Action for Cass County is highlighting volunteers several times a month throughout 2021
Volunteers are celebrated and recognized for their services and awarded $20 gas cards and other prizes.
Tanis Beadle of Walker became a volunteer with Faith in Action during the height of the pandemic in November of 2020.
“I had the time,” stated Beadle. “I have a capacity to care for people. I can give people time and I needed a purpose.
Since that time Beadle has provided more than 112 hours, mostly driving and some in-home services, and helped 16 people in the Leech Lake area.
When asked about her favorite part of volunteering, Beadle said, “I like to drive. Being able to help someone get where they need to go, and meeting people is great. People have a lot of stories to offer.”
There are also benefits to helping others.
“I like ... helping people to go to multiple appointments and knowing you helped them get healthy. I went to the zoo in Fargo, N.D., between appointments too. Stopping to eat and sightseeing are fringe benefits!”
As a thank you for her volunteer services, Beadle received a $20 gas card.
A locally supported, nonprofit organization, Faith in Action for Cass County coordinates volunteers who provide free nonmedical, neighborly assistance to seniors, the disabled, and people in need throughout Cass County. Faith in Action volunteers help with transportation, friendly visiting, respite for caregivers, light homemaking and chores, and basic home repair, and they build accessibility ramps. Volunteers receive much more than scheduling coordination and recognition. They know they can make a difference in their communities through Faith in Action.
For more information about Faith in Action volunteer services or volunteer opportunities, call (218) 675-5435 or go to www.faithinactioncass.com. Previous Faith in Action volunteer highlights and volunteer and client videos are also available for viewing on the website on the 20th anniversary page.
Faith in Action is “20 Years of Neighbors Helping Neighbors” and still going strong.
