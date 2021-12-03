In honor of its 20th anniversary, Faith in Action for Cass County is highlighting volunteers several times a month throughout 2021. Volunteers are celebrated and recognized for their services and awarded $20 gas cards and other prizes.
Pat and Sue Bettenberg of Remer became volunteers with Faith in Action in April of 2015.
“We moved up north and wanted to volunteer,” stated Pat. “We looked around and found our niche and signed up,” Sue added. My mother volunteered all her life and it was instilled in me to help others.”
Pat and Sue enjoy volunteering together and since they joined Faith in Action they have helped 68 people and provided over 1,425 hours of service in their community, mostly driving and some chores, homemaking and friendly visiting.
When asked about their favorite part of volunteering, Sue stated, “We meet a lot of nice people and hear about their families.” “We make a good team,” Pat added, “Sue likes to talk and I like to drive.”
“A lot of people don’t have a way to get to their appointments,” Sue said. “Some people may be embarrassed and we encourage people to call Faith in Action.”
As a thank you for their volunteer services, Pat and Sue received a gas card.
A locally supported, nonprofit organization, Faith in Action for Cass County coordinates volunteers who provide free nonmedical, neighborly assistance to seniors, the disabled, and people in need throughout Cass County. Faith in Action volunteers help with transportation, friendly visiting, respite for caregivers, light homemaking and chores, and basic home repair, and they build accessibility ramps. Volunteers receive much more than scheduling coordination and recognition. They know they can make a difference in their communities through Faith in Action.
For more information about Faith in Action volunteer services or volunteer opportunities call (218) 675-5435 or go to www.faithinactioncass.com. Previous Faith in Action volunteer highlights and volunteer and client videos are also available for viewing on the website on the 20th Anniversary page.
Faith in Action is “20 Years of Neighbors Helping Neighbors” and still going strong.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.