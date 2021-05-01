Faith in Action volunteers have been working long and hard over the past years.
As a way to celebrate its 20th anniversary, Faith in Action for Cass County will highlight volunteers several times a month throughout 2021. Volunteers will be recognized for their services and awarded $20 gas cards and other prizes.
Cora Hohnstadt of Backus has volunteered with Faith in Action since February of 2016. She has provided over 375 hours of transportation services.
“I like driving. It’s something I know I can do well,” she said.
Hohnstadt moved to Backus in 1996 to teach. She is now retired and likes to volunteer and help people.
When asked about her favorite part of volunteering, Hohnstadt stated, “I like meeting the people and we can have good conversations. It’s nice when people tell me how much they appreciate the rides because I know the impact is huge.”
Hohnstadt often takes foster dogs along and the riders enjoy petting them and feeding them treats.
As a thank you, Hohnstadt received a $20 gas card from Southside Station in Hackensack.
A locally supported, nonprofit charitable organization, Faith in Action for Cass County coordinates volunteers who provide nonmedical, neighborly assistance to seniors, the disabled, and people in need throughout Cass County. Faith in Action volunteers help with transportation, friendly visiting, respite for caregivers, light homemaking and chores, and basic home repair, and they build accessibility ramps. Volunteers receive much more than scheduling coordination and recognition. They know they can make a difference in their communities through Faith in Action.
For more information about Faith in Action volunteer services or volunteer opportunities, call (218) 675-5435 or email cassfia@uslink.net
Faith in Action is “20 Years of Neighbors Helping Neighbors” and still going strong.
