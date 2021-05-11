Faith in Action volunteers have been working long and hard over the past years. As a way to celebrate its 20th anniversary, Faith in Action for Cass County will highlight volunteers several times a month throughout 2021. Volunteers will be recognized for their services and awarded $20 gas cards and other prizes.
Don Hoppe of Hackensack has volunteered with Faith in Action since January of 2017. He has provided over 500 hours of services, helping over 50 people. Hoppe began as a volunteer driver and became a Board Member in 2018.
“Driving is so much fun,” stated Hoppe. “It is good to see people again if you’ve driven them before.”
When asked about his favorite part of volunteering, Hoppe says he enjoys talking with people and hears thank you so often, because he knows there aren’t many other means of transportation in rural communities. He has also learned some new routes to get places because some riders suggest short cuts.
As a thank you, Hoppe received a $20 gas card from Southside Station in Hackensack.
A locally supported, nonprofit charitable organization, Faith in Action for Cass County coordinates volunteers who provide nonmedical, neighborly assistance to seniors, the disabled, and people in need throughout Cass County. Faith in Action volunteers help with transportation, friendly visiting, respite for caregivers, light homemaking and chores, and basic home repair, and they build accessibility ramps.
Volunteers receive much more than scheduling coordination and recognition. They know they can make a difference in their communities through Faith in Action.
For more information about Faith in Action volunteer services or volunteer opportunities call (218) 675-5435 or email cassfia@uslink.net. Faith in Action is “Twenty Years of Neighbors Helping Neighbors” and still going strong.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.