In honor of its 20th anniversary, Faith in Action for Cass County is highlighting volunteers several times a month throughout 2021. Volunteers will be recognized for their services and awarded $20 gas cards and other prizes.
Joan Smith of Pine River joined the Faith in Action volunteer team in 2014, along with her husband Dave Smith.
“I enjoy getting to know people,” stated Joan Smith. “I want to be a servant and help people in a Christ-like manner.”
Over the years, Smith has worked with 41 people and volunteered over 375 hours, providing transportation, friendly visiting, homemaking and chore help to people with limited resources.
“It’s fun visiting and getting to know your neighbors,” she added.
When asked about the Faith in Action program, Smith says, “I don’t know what I would do without you (Faith in Action). Faith in Action fills a gap when families can’t be there to help.”
One of her favorite parts of volunteering is working with the older generation who knew a lot of her relatives and hearing stories of when they were younger.
As a thank you, Smith received a $20 gas card.
A locally supported, nonprofit charitable organization, Faith in Action for Cass County coordinates volunteers who provide nonmedical, neighborly assistance to seniors, the disabled, and people in need throughout Cass County. Faith in Action volunteers help with transportation, friendly visiting, respite for caregivers, light homemaking and chores, and basic home repair, and they build accessibility ramps. Volunteers receive much more than scheduling coordination and recognition. They know they can make a difference in their communities through Faith in Action.
For more information about Faith in Action volunteer services or volunteer opportunities, call (218) 675-5435 or go to www.faithinactioncass.com
Faith in Action volunteer and client videos are also available for viewing on the website. Faith in Action is “20 Years of Neighbors Helping Neighbors” and still going strong.
