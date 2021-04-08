As a way to celebrate its 20th anniversary, Faith in Action for Cass County will highlight volunteers several times a month throughout 2021. Volunteers will be recognized for their services and awarded $20 gas cards and other prizes.
Mark Peterson of Hackensack is new to volunteering with Faith in Action, having signed on during the COVID pandemic last July. He has provided transportation services on weekends because he has a full-time job. Even with his busy schedule, he would like to help more.
“I thought that as long as I was working, I should help people out,” Peterson said when asked why he volunteers. His favorite part of volunteering is the interaction with people and getting to know them.
As a thank you, Peterson received a $20 gas card from Southside Station in Hackensack.
A locally supported, nonprofit charitable organization, Faith in Action for Cass County coordinates volunteers who provide nonmedical, neighborly assistance to seniors, the disabled, and people in need throughout Cass County. Faith in Action volunteers help with transportation, friendly visiting, respite for caregivers, light homemaking and chores, and basic home repair, and they build accessibility ramps. Volunteers receive much more than scheduling coordination and recognition. They know they can make a difference in their communities through Faith in Action.
For more information about Faith in Action volunteer services or volunteer opportunities call (218) 675-5435 or email cassfia@uslink.net
Faith in Action is 20 Years of “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” and still going strong.
