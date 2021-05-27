Faith in Action volunteers have been working long and hard over the past years. As a way to celebrate its 20th Anniversary, Faith in Action for Cass County will highlight volunteers several times a month throughout 2021. Volunteers will be recognized for their services and awarded $20 gas cards and other prizes.
Roy Blackwood of Bemidji has volunteered with Faith in Action since September of 2015. He has helped over 40 people and volunteered over 1,025 hours, primarily building ramps and doing basic home repairs. Blackwood also volunteers with the Bemidji area Habitat for Humanity, Brush with Kindness and Cass Lake Food Shelf programs, among others.
“When I retired from teaching journalism at Bemidji State University, I thought I’d never find anything so rewarding,” Blackwood stated. “But I love building ramps and helping people. I’d rather do that than do anything else.”
When asked about his favorite part of volunteering, he said “It’s all about the people and the joy of helping others. It’s a good feeling to know that some part of someone’s life is better because we could help. What Faith in Action does is very important to get people in and out of their houses; our neighbors aren’t only those living next door to us.”
As a thank you, Blackwood received a $20 gas card.
A locally supported, nonprofit charitable organization, Faith in Action for Cass County coordinates volunteers who provide nonmedical, neighborly assistance to seniors, the disabled, and people in need throughout Cass County. Faith in Action volunteers help with transportation, friendly visiting, respite for caregivers, light homemaking and chores, and basic home repair, and they build accessibility ramps. Volunteers receive much more than scheduling coordination and recognition. They know they can make a difference in their communities through Faith in Action.
For more information about Faith in Action volunteer services or volunteer opportunities, call (218) 675-5435 or email cassfia@uslink.net. Faith in Action is “20 Years of Neighbors Helping Neighbors” and still going strong.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.