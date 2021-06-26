Faith in Action volunteers have been working long and hard over the past years.
As a way to celebrate its 20th anniversary, Faith in Action for Cass County will highlight volunteers several times a month throughout 2021. Volunteers will be recognized for their services and awarded $20 gas cards and other prizes.
Sara Coler of Longville became a Faith in Action volunteer in May of 2019.
“I’ve always volunteered in some way throughout my adult life,” stated Coler. “When I moved up here, I found the opportunity to drive people living in remote areas.”
Coler has worked with 18 people and volunteered over 120 hours, primarily providing transportation to people with limited resources. Coler feels that Faith in Action is a vital and beneficial resource that allows people to live their lives in the place they want to be.
When asked about her favorite part of volunteering, Coler says it’s “about meeting all the people, seeing new roads and hearing their stories.” She remembers a favorite drive when “a woman brought her 4-year old with a learning challenge who spent the entire ride talking about what we saw as we drove.”
As a thank you, Coler received a $20 gas card.
A locally supported, nonprofit charitable organization, Faith in Action for Cass County coordinates volunteers who provide nonmedical, neighborly assistance to seniors, the disabled, and people in need throughout the county. Faith in Action volunteers help with transportation, friendly visiting, respite for caregivers, light homemaking and chores, and basic home repair, and they build accessibility ramps. Volunteers receive much more than scheduling coordination and recognition. They know they can make a difference in their communities through Faith in Action.
For more information about Faith in Action volunteer services or volunteer opportunities, call (218) 675-5435 or go to www.faithinactioncass.com. Faith in Action volunteer and client videos are also available for viewing on the website. Faith in Action is “20 Years of Neighbors Helping Neighbors” and still going strong.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.