In celebration of another successful raffle fundraiser, Faith in Action for Cass County held its Raffle Open House Nov. 7 at Bites Grill and Bar in Pine River.
Around 25 people gathered to talk, eat snacks and witness the drawing event. At 6 p.m. Miss Pine River Cynthia Tennier and First Princess Kansas Tilbury had the honor of mixing up the tickets in the large raffle tumbler and drawing out the 13 winners.
After the drawing, a call was made to the grand prize winner, Theresa Halverson of Crosslake, who was surprised and excited to be the winner. Halverson purchased her winning ticket at the Lucky Moose in Walker.
2019 winners
First: 2019 Polaris Ranger 570 plus Aluma Trailer, Theresa Halverson of Crosslake
Second: $1,000 cash, Kyle and Jill Duclos of Walker
Third: $500 gift card for Hackensack Lumber and Do-It-Best Hardware, Ashley and Jeremiah Eisenschenk of Breezy Point
Fourth: Golf package for four from Tianna Country Club in Walker, Jim Cordray of Stoughton, Wis.
Fifth: $100 gift card from Full Stringer Bait & Tackle of Longville, Melissa Hughes
Sixth: $50 gift card from Godfrey’s in Backus, Austin Frizzell of Walker
Seventh: $50 gift card from Southside Station in Hackensack, Greg Hearn of East Grand Forks
Eighth: $50 gift card from Mark’s Market in Hackensack, Christian Van Donselaar of Baxter
Ninth: $50 gift card from Pine River Family Market, Tom Schrier of Brainerd
10th: $50 gift card from Swanson’s in Hackensack, Marlin Orth of Pine River
11th: $50 car wash gift certificate from One Stop in Longville, Troy Ohnemus of Carlisle, Iowa
12th: $50 gift certificate from Clem’s Hardware in Cass Lake, Tory Lochemeier of Waverly
13th: $50 gift card from Lucky Moose, Emilee Goon of Lebanon, Ind.
The top ticket sellers were Faith in Action Volunteers Dennis Abbott and Marilyn Bonk, and local businesses Southside Station of Hackensack, Lucky Moose of Walker and Full Stringer Bait of Longville. “This raffle fundraiser was a huge success because of the support Faith in Action receives from local businesses, organizations and volunteers who helped sell tickets.” stated Executive Director Theresa Eclov. “A big thanks to all our ticket sellers for their efforts!”
The raffle is Faith in Action’s largest fundraiser of the year and proceeds from the raffle directly support the Faith in Action programs helping people in need in Cass County.
Faith in Action provides transportation, friendly visiting, respite, light housekeeping and chores, and builds ramps for the elderly, disabled, and those in need or experiencing a crisis. A new wheelchair van is also available to provide rides to appointments, errands, food shelf, and shopping. Faith in Action is “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.”
For more information about the raffle or about Faith in Action programs, call (218) 675-5435 or visit our website at www.faithinactioncass.com
