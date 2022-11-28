After giving the raffle tickets a good spin, Larry Bryngelson (right), co-owner and CEO of Hackensack Lumber and Hardware, drew out the 18 winning tickets and read the winners’ names. Assisting in Faith in Action’s fundraiser raffle held Nov. 10 was Ass...
Faith in Action for Cass County celebrated a successful raffle fundraiser with the raffe drawing held Nov. 10 at the Faith in Action Office in Hackensack.

A handful of people gathered to nibble on soup and snacks and witness the drawing event. At 5 p.m. Larry Bryngelson, owner and CEO of Hackensack Lumber and Hardware, gave the raffle drum several good spins, drew out the 18 winning tickets and read the winner’s names. Assistant Cass County Attorney Jon Eclov provided assistance.

