Faith in Action for Cass County celebrated a successful raffle fundraiser with the raffe drawing held Nov. 10 at the Faith in Action Office in Hackensack.
A handful of people gathered to nibble on soup and snacks and witness the drawing event. At 5 p.m. Larry Bryngelson, owner and CEO of Hackensack Lumber and Hardware, gave the raffle drum several good spins, drew out the 18 winning tickets and read the winner’s names. Assistant Cass County Attorney Jon Eclov provided assistance.
After the drawing, a call was made to the grand prize winner, Lynn Orth of Backus, who was surprised and excited. Orth purchased his red winning ticket from the Southside Station in Hackensack this summer.
2022 winners
First prize: 2022 Polaris Ranger 570 plus Karavan Trailer, won by Orth
Second prize: $1,000 cash, won by Darrell Bower of Backus
Third prize: $500 gift card for Hackensack Lumber and Do-It-Best Hardware, won by Kristi Brandt of Valley City, N.D.
Fourth prize: $200 gift card from Full Stringer Bait and Tackle of Longville, won by Lonnie Olson of Casa Grande, Ariz.
Fifth prize: Golf package for two from Tianna Country Club in Walker, won by Diane Zaske of Hackensack
Sixth prize: $100 gift card from Southside Station in Hackensack, won by Peg Toms of Swisher, Iowa
Seventh prize: $100 gift card from Swanson’s Bait & Tackle in Hackensack, won by Jim Plass of Hackensack
Eighth prize: $75 gift card from Long Pine Store and Pizza, won by Shane Hannon of Dayton
Ninth prize: $60 gift card from Rendezvous Brewery in Hackensack, won by Coty West of Hackensack
10th prize: $50 gift card from Piggy’s BBQ in Walker, won by Mark Erbstoesser of West Fargo, N.D.
11th prize: $50 gift card from Godfrey’s in Backus, won by Pine River Lions
12th prize: $50 gift card from Mark’s Market in Hackensack, won by Jeff Stordahl of Minnesota
13th prize: $50 gift card from Pine River Family Market in Pine River, won by Thrivent Financial of Walker
14th prize: $50 gift certificate from Woman Lake Lodge east of Hackensack, won by Jana Fick of Backus
15th prize: $50 gift card from Clem’s Hardware in Cass Lake, won by Scott Schubbe of Backus
16th prize: $50 gift card from Portage Brewery in Walker, won by Paul Langton of Akeley
17th prize: $50 gift card from Bites Grill and Bar in Pine River, won by Annie Gielarowski of Longville
18th prize: $50 gift card from Birchwood Char House in Hackensack, won by Theresa Heinen of Pequot Lakes
The top ticket sellers were Faith in Action volunteers Dennis and Paula Abbott, Marilyn Bonk, Jamie Wolske and Doug Wardell, and local business Southside Station of Hackensack.
“Volunteers really stepped up to make this raffle fundraiser was a huge success this summer — they came very close to selling all the tickets,” stated Executive Director Theresa Eclov. “A big thanks to all our ticket sellers for their efforts!”
The raffle is Faith in Action’s largest fundraiser of the year and proceeds directly support the programs helping people in need in Cass County. Faith in Action provides transportation, grocery shopping, meal delivery, chores, and builds ramps for the elderly, disabled, and those in need or experiencing a crisis. A wheelchair van is also available to provide rides to appointments, errands, food shelf, and shopping.
Faith in Action is “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.” For more information about the raffle or about Faith in Action programs, call (218) 675-5435 or visit our website at www.faithinactioncass.com
