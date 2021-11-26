Faith in Action for Cass County celebrated a successful raffle fundraiser with the raffe drawing held Nov. 11 at the Faith in Action Office in Hackensack.
A handful of people gathered to witness the drawing event. The drawing was also recorded and shared on Facebook.
At 5 p.m. Cass County Attorney Ben Lindstrom gave the raffle drum several good spins and drew out the 17 winning tickets. Assistant County Attorney Jon Eclov read out the winner’s names.
After the drawing, a call was made to the grand prize winner, Bill O’Neill of Walker, who was surprised and excited to be the winner. O’Neill purchased his white winning ticket from Faith in Action volunteers at a booth at Super One Foods in Walker this summer.
The 2021 winners
First: 2021 Polaris Ranger 570 plus Karavan Trailer won by Bill O’Neill of Walker
Second: $1,000 cash won by Kip West of Hackensack
Third: $500 gift card for Hackensack Lumber and Do-It-Best Hardware won by Bob Sathre of Dundas
Fourth: $200 gift card from Full Stringer Bait & Tackle of Longville won by Josh and Kristy Loney of Walker
Fifth: Golf package for two from Tianna Country Club in Walker won by Jim White of Bemidji
Sixth: $100 gift card from Southside Station in Hackensack won by Heidi Brown of Villa Park, Ill.
Seventh: $100 gift card from Swanson’s Bait & Tackle of Hackensack won by Theresa Halverson of Crosslake
Eighth: $50 gift card from Piggy’s BBQ in Walker won by Josh Alzen of Grand Rapids
Ninth: $50 gift card from Godfrey’s in Backus won by Tom Rother of Big Lake
10th: $50 gift card from Mark’s Market in Hackensack won by Patrick Brown of Bemidji
11th: $50 gift card from Pine River Family Market in Pine River won by Becky Lyng of Hackensack
12th: $50 gift card from Woman Lake Lodge east of Hackensack won by Kyle Welle of Pierz
13th: $50 gift card from Long Pine Store & Pizza won by Mike Cegelske of Fairmont
14th: $50 gift certificate from Clem’s Hardware in Cass Lake won by Dan Simms of Plainfield, Ill.
15th: $50 gift card from Portage Brewery in Walker won by MJ Black of Longville
16th: $50 gift card from Bites Grill & Bar in Pine River won by Mike Doyle of Oakdale
17: $50 gift card from Rendezvous Brewery in Hackensack won by Jim White of Bemidji
The top ticket sellers were Faith in Action volunteers Dennis and Paul Abbott, Marilyn Bonk and Jamie Wolske, and local business Southside Station of Hackensack.
“Volunteers really stepped up to make this raffle fundraiser was a huge success this summer, making this the first time we’ve ever sold all the printed tickets,” stated Executive Director Theresa Eclov. “A big thanks to all our ticket sellers for their efforts!”
The raffle is Faith in Action’s largest fundraiser of the year and proceeds from the raffle directly support the Faith in Action programs helping people in need in Cass County. Faith in Action provides transportation, grocery shopping, meal delivery, chores, and builds ramps for the elderly, disabled, and those in need or experiencing a crisis. A wheelchair van is also available to provide rides to appointments, errands, food shelf, and shopping.
Faith in Action is “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.” For more information about the raffle or about Faith in Action programs, call (218) 675-5435 or visit our website at www.faithinactioncass.com
