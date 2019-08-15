Faith in Action for Cass County participated in the Minnesota Aging and Disabilities Odyssey in Duluth July 31 and Aug. 1 as a recipient of a Live Well at Home Grant through the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS).
The Odyssey event showcased grantees and hundreds of service providers in two full days of workshop and poster sessions, keynote speakers and networking opportunities.
This year, Executive Director Theresa Eclov gave a presentation on Faith in Action’s new team project to encourage volunteerism in Cass County with a goal of helping people as they live and age in their communities.
“It takes family, friends and good neighbors to live in Cass County where services are few and far apart,” Eclov stated. “Affordable, accessible transportation is such a huge need in rural Minnesota, and Faith in Action for Cass County volunteers help people get where they need to go for appointments and shopping and other activities.”
The Age and Disabilities Odyssey is held every two years with statewide participation that provides a place to examine changes in the field of aging and disability services.
Faith in Action for Cass County is a community-based, non-profit organization providing non-medical assistance to older adults, veterans, adults with disabilities, and other individuals experiencing difficult circumstances, including caregivers in need of support. Volunteers provide transportation (including the accessible van service), breaks for caregivers, friendly visiting, light housekeeping and chore services, build accessibility ramps, and make connections with other local resources.
For more information about services or volunteering opportunities with Faith in Action, call (218) 675-5435 or check out our website at www.faithinactioncass.com
