For the past 20 years, Faith in Action for Cass County has connected volunteers with people in need in our communities. Much has happened since a handful of volunteers met in the basement of the Union Church in Hackensack in 2001.
To mark the 20th anniversary, Faith in Action is planning community and volunteer events throughout 2021.
Volunteers who have been working long and hard over the past year will be recognized for their services and awarded $20 gas cards and other prizes. Volunteers, clients and staff have also taped interviews about Faith in Action that will be released on Facebook and YouTube. Watch for Faith in Action news and stories twice a month starting this week.
Starting April 28 through June 2, Faith in Action staff will be on the road with volunteer events in Hackensack, Walker, Pillager, Longville, Pine River and Remer. Volunteers will participate in a curbside lunch event with fun activities. After lunch, Faith in Action staff will host a curbside Community Road Show to share information and answer questions about Faith in Action services and volunteer opportunities.
A new logo was designed for the Faith in Action 20th anniversary and will be available to put on shirts, caps and bags. News, activities and volunteer recognition for the Anniversary will culminate in a volunteer recognition event and an Open House Sept. 28, which is also National Good Neighbor Day.
A locally supported, nonprofit charitable organization, Faith in Action for Cass County coordinates volunteers who provide nonmedical, neighborly assistance to seniors, the disabled, and people in need throughout Cass County. Faith in Action volunteers help with transportation, friendly visiting, respite for caregivers, light homemaking and chores, and basic home repair, and they build accessibility ramps.
“Faith in Action volunteers allow me to stay in my home!” stated a woman in the Backus area.
Volunteers receive much more than scheduling coordination and recognition. It’s all about making new friends and the smiles and joy of helping others.
For more information about Faith in Action volunteer services or volunteer opportunities, call (218) 675-5435 or email cassfia@uslink.net
Faith in Action is 20 years of “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.”
