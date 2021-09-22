Faith in Action for Cass County invites everyone to join them in celebrating National Good Neighbor Day Tuesday by being a good neighbor to someone nearby.
A good neighbor might stop to say “Hi,” ask about kids or grandkids, compliment the flowers, or check to see if they have been OK during this pandemic. Neighbors don’t have to be right next door; our neighborhoods have expanded virtually in the past two years. Communities thrive when people make connections and we share and help one another.
If someone expresses a need for more support, encourage them to call Faith in Action for Cass County at (218) 675-5435, for friendly, neighborly (nonmedical) help with rides, visiting and phone reassurance, homemaking and chores, basic home repairs or building a ramp. Services are free and there are no income or age guidelines. Everyone qualifies!
Now celebrating its 20th anniversary of serving the residents in Cass County, Faith in Action encourages everyone to do a little something to help a friend or neighbor.
When we each do a little, we can accomplish a lot. In 2021 to date, 95 Faith in Action volunteers have provided assistance to 262 people, giving over 6,000 hours and driving over 75,000 miles. If you have a little time to share, you can become a volunteer with Faith in Action.
Volunteers choose when, what and how they want to help others. They receive training, liability insurance and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers receive much more than scheduling coordination and recognition. They know they can make a difference in their communities through Faith in Action.
In honor of its 20th Anniversary, Faith in Action has published volunteer highlights and video interviews of clients, volunteers and staff, telling about their experiences. Check them out at www.faithinactioncass.com
For more information about Faith in Action volunteer services or volunteer opportunities call (218) 675-5435 or email cassfia@uslink.net
