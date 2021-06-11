In honor of its 20th Anniversary year, Faith in Action for Cass County hit the road this past month with outside open houses in six communities throughout Cass County.
Held curbside under a tent to mark the celebration, Faith in Action volunteers and community members stopped by to play some games, win some prizes and learn more about the “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” services.
In sun and wind and cold weather, Faith in Action Community Open Houses were held in Hackensack, Walker, Pine River, Pillager, Remer and Longville. Future open house events may be planned in other areas this summer.
Faith in Action for Cass County supports community volunteers who help their neighbors in need. Staying open and active during the COVID pandemic has challenged and energized Faith in Action Volunteers.
“The pandemic has highlighted the need for volunteers and community working together to support and sustain our neighbors,” stated Larellyn Micheau, Faith in Action’s Volunteer coordinator.
Volunteers provide needed transportation, homemaking, chores, friendly visits and phone calls, basic home repairs and ramp building. Services are free and available to anyone of any age living in Cass County, MN. Volunteers can choose how and when they want to help out, and they receive liability insurance, orientation, service coordination and mileage reimbursement.
Staying connected to community and helping one another is what Faith in Action is all about. To keep people safe and honor everyone’s health concerns as we wind down pandemic precautions, Faith in Action is promoting “Start with the Mask, and then ask…” We encourage people to have a mask available at all times and be respectful of the concerns of those most vulnerable who have not or cannot be vaccinated.
Call (218) 675-5435 for more information or go to www.faithinactioncass.com to see more photos of the open house events.
