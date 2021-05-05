Faith in Action Community Connections open houses will be held Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. as follows:
• May 5: outside The Green Scene at 617 Michigan Ave W. in Walker
• May 12: outside The Warehouse on Second Street S. in Pine River
• May 19: outside at the small park at 220 River Street in Pillager
• May 26: outside near The Woodsman Café in downtown Remer
• June 2: outside The Docksider in downtown Longville
