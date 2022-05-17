It was a fine night for the 11th annual An Evening in Tuscany spaghetti dinner held April 26 in support of the volunteer drivers with Faith in Action for Cass County.
People came from all over Cass County to enjoy the sit-down meal with live music and visit with friends they may not have seen in over two years.
Faith in Action volunteer chefs Mike Bohanon and Doug Wardell with Board members, volunteers and staff served the meal of spaghetti with garlic rounds, salad and a sherbet cookie dessert. Diners were served a choice of a garlic sauce with meatballs or Mike’s Special Sauce, loaded with the works.
People enjoyed the time to talk with friends, listen to music performed by Larry Kimball and Carole Robinson, and talk about the services offered by Faith in Action volunteers in their communities, as “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.”
“It was so much fun to be back together for a meal and live music,” stated Executive Director Theresa Eclov. “Over 200 people were served, until we ran out of salad and dessert!”
Special thanks are given to Union Church of Hackensack for providing the space, and to Super One Foods of Walker, Pine River Family Market, Mark’s Market of Hackensack, TC’s Foods of Remer, Godfrey’s of Backus, Doug and Susan Wardell, Lynn and Swede Zaffke, and Jeannette Dudley of the Big Dipper for donating many of the ingredients for the meal, and to Board members and volunteers who cooked and served to make for a wonderful “Evening in Tuscany” event.
Faith in Action for Cass County connects volunteers who provide neighborly assistance to people in need throughout the rural communities of Cass County. Volunteers help with rides to shopping, appointments and errands. They also help with chores, phone visiting and meal delivery, and they build accessibility ramps. The goal of Faith in Action is to help people remain in their own homes for as long as possible.
For more information on services or volunteer opportunities, contact Faith in Action at (218) 675-5435 or check out the website at www.faithinactioncass.com
