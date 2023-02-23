To honor its volunteers Faith in Action for Cass County highlights a volunteer once a month throughout 2023. Volunteers are celebrated and recognized for their services and awarded gas cards and other prizes.
Paula Abbott of Ten Mile Lake near Hackensack became a volunteer with Faith in Action, along with her husband Dennis Abbott, in November of 2007. Since that time, she has given over 2,300 hours of service, providing assistance with transportation, homemaking, chores, friendly visiting, and phone reassurance. In addition to helping 106 people, she has supported Faith in Action at many fundraisers, especially helping with the spaghetti and booya dinners and with selling raffle tickets all over Cass County.
“I need to keep doing things and this is the right thing to do,” stated Paula Abbott. “We have so much I just want to share. I not only want to support Faith in Action, but we can make our community healthier when we reach out to one another.”
When asked about her favorite part of volunteering, she said, “I love being a friend and neighbor and taking the time to visit with everyone.”
She also stated, “Faith in Action makes an enormous impact in our area. So many times, I’ve heard people saying that if there were no Faith in Action volunteers to help, they would have no one!”
As recognition for her services, Paula received a Faith in Action gas card and a big “thank you.”
A locally supported, nonprofit organization, Faith in Action for Cass County coordinates volunteers who provide free nonmedical, neighborly assistance to seniors, the disabled, and people in need throughout Cass County. Faith in Action volunteers help with transportation, friendly visiting, respite for caregivers, light homemaking and chores, and basic home repair, and they build accessibility ramps. Volunteers receive much more than scheduling coordination and recognition. They know they can make a difference in their communities through Faith in Action.
For more information about Faith in Action volunteer services or volunteer opportunities, call (218) 675-5435 or go to www.faithinactioncass.com
Previous Faith in Action volunteer highlights and volunteer and client videos are also available for viewing on the website on the 20th Anniversary page. Faith in Action is “20+ Years of Neighbors Helping Neighbors” and still going strong.
