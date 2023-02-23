Faith in Action volunteers Paula and Dennis Abbott of Ten Mile Lake have been the top raffle ticket sellers for Faith in Action for the past eight years, as well as providing direct assistance to people in need as Neighbors Helping Neighbors.
To honor its volunteers Faith in Action for Cass County highlights a volunteer once a month throughout 2023. Volunteers are celebrated and recognized for their services and awarded gas cards and other prizes.

Paula Abbott of Ten Mile Lake near Hackensack became a volunteer with Faith in Action, along with her husband Dennis Abbott, in November of 2007. Since that time, she has given over 2,300 hours of service, providing assistance with transportation, homemaking, chores, friendly visiting, and phone reassurance. In addition to helping 106 people, she has supported Faith in Action at many fundraisers, especially helping with the spaghetti and booya dinners and with selling raffle tickets all over Cass County.

