Faith in Action Executive Director Theresa Eclov (left) recognizes volunteer Paula Schroeder of rural Akeley for her work as “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.”
Photo submitted

To honor its volunteers Faith in Action for Cass County highlights a volunteer monthly throughout 2023. Volunteers are celebrated and recognized for their services and awarded gas cards or other prizes.

Paula Schroeder of rural Akeley became a volunteer with Faith in Action in November of 2021. Since that time, she has given 112 hours of service, helping 17 individuals with transportation and grocery shopping assistance.

