To honor its volunteers Faith in Action for Cass County highlights a volunteer monthly throughout 2023. Volunteers are celebrated and recognized for their services and awarded gas cards or other prizes.
Paula Schroeder of rural Akeley became a volunteer with Faith in Action in November of 2021. Since that time, she has given 112 hours of service, helping 17 individuals with transportation and grocery shopping assistance.
“I appreciate the opportunity to serve and make a difference,” stated Schroeder. “If it makes someone’s life better, that’s good.”
When asked about her favorite part of volunteering, Schroeder said “It’s getting to know the people. During COVID I was a client and relearning to drive. The drivers were the only people I had contact with besides doctors. I really wanted to give back. It helps me better understand the people I am helping now.”
Schroeder also shared, “When I go grocery shopping with someone who needs me, I am so thankful I can do this. The client considers us angels and says she feels blessed.”
“Everyone has something to offer,” Schroeder added. “Faith in Action makes a difference. Everyone I help says thank you. There is a variety of things that Faith in Action can help with.”
As recognition for her services, Paula Schroeder received a Faith in Action a gas card and a big thank you.
A locally supported, nonprofit organization, Faith in Action for Cass County coordinates volunteers who provide free nonmedical, neighborly assistance to seniors, the disabled, and people in need throughout Cass County. Faith in Action volunteers help with transportation, friendly visiting, respite for caregivers, light homemaking and chores, and basic home repair, and they build accessibility ramps. Volunteers receive much more than scheduling coordination and recognition. They know they can make a difference in their communities through Faith in Action.
For more information about Faith in Action volunteer services or volunteer opportunities, call (218) 675-5435 or go to www.faithinactioncass.com
Previous Faith in Action volunteer highlights and volunteer and client videos are also available for viewing on the website on the 20th Anniversary page. Faith in Action is “20+ Years of Neighbors Helping Neighbors” and still going strong.
