Faith in Action volunteer Denny Ganz delivers meals and provides occasional rides in the Hackensack area.
People in Cass County have a heart for service and caring for our neighbors. It is no surprise to find many special individuals who care enough to volunteer their time and talents to help others.

In 2022, 98 Faith in Action volunteers helped 372 individuals throughout Cass County (up 8 percent), including 169 new people.

