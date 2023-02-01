People in Cass County have a heart for service and caring for our neighbors. It is no surprise to find many special individuals who care enough to volunteer their time and talents to help others.
In 2022, 98 Faith in Action volunteers helped 372 individuals throughout Cass County (up 8 percent), including 169 new people.
Volunteers filled 2,918 requests for services and gave over 9,000 hours of assistance.
Volunteers drove over 107,656 miles to transport people and provided 2131 rides (up 10 percent).
And yet, studies show that only 20 percent of Minnesota residents have ever volunteered in their community. According to the Minnesota Association of Volunteer Administration, over 60 percent of emergency food, activities for youth, firefighting, and transportation for older adults is reported to be done primarily through volunteers in rural communities. Volunteers add significantly to our quality of life in rural Minnesota, and it is easy to get connected to volunteer opportunities.
A locally supported, nonprofit organization, Faith in Action for Cass County connects community volunteers to provide nonmedical, neighborly assistance to seniors, the disabled, and people in need throughout Cass County. Faith in Action volunteers provide transportation, friendly visiting, respite for caregivers, light homemaking and chores, and basic home repair, and they build accessibility ramps.
Volunteers can choose how, when and how much they want to volunteer. They receive scheduling coordination, training, liability insurance, recognition, mileage reimbursement and the smiles and joy of being with and helping others.
For more information about Faith in Action volunteer services or to become a volunteer in your community, call (218) 675-5435 or check out the website at www.faithinactioncass.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.