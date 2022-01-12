People in Cass County have a heart for service and caring for our neighbors. It is no surprise to find many special individuals who care enough to guide the organizations that provide services to others.
Faith in Action for Cass County welcomes three such individuals: Sherrie Gayken and Dale Probasco, both of Backus, and Roxy Moon of Hackensack, to its Board of Directors for 2022-23.
Gayken and Probasco have been volunteers for over a year, providing transportation, chores and ramp building skills to help their neighbors in need. Moon brings a financial background to the board management.
All three new board members bring leadership skills that will help govern Faith in Action for Cass County as it continues to serve residents of Cass County who need a little neighborly help.
According to a study by the Minnesota Association of Volunteer Administration, more than 60 percent of emergency food, activities for youth, firefighting, and transportation for older adults is reported to be done primarily through volunteers in rural communities. Volunteers add a lot to our quality of life in rural Minnesota.
The Faith in Action for Cass County Board of Directors provides the oversight and guidance that makes Faith in Action a success and a vital part of our communities. They provide the mission and vision and review program activities to make sure the organization stays true to its mission. They also promote Faith in Action in the community to encouragement donations and other financial support to keep the program going.
A locally supported, nonprofit organization, Faith in Action for Cass County provides nonmedical, neighborly assistance to seniors, the disabled, and people in need throughout Cass County. Faith in Action volunteers provide transportation, friendly visiting, respite for caregivers, light homemaking and chores, and basic home repair, and they build accessibility ramps. Volunteers receive scheduling coordination, training, liability insurance, recognition, mileage reimbursement and the smiles and joy of helping others.
For more information about Faith in Action volunteer services or to become a volunteer in your community, call (218) 675-5435 or check out the website at www.faithinactioncass.com
