Counting down with one week to go to win the Polaris Ranger plus trailer with the “Win Me!” signs that you’ve seen around Cass County this summer and fall.
The 2020 Polaris Ranger 570 with aluma trailer is the grand prize in the raffle fundraiser being held by Faith in Action for Cass County. The raffle is Faith in Action’s largest fundraiser.
“Local fundraisers are critical to funding for many area nonprofits,” stated Executive Director Theresa Eclov. “Faith in Action for Cass County exists because of strong local individual and community support of local volunteers.”
Due to COVID restrictions, there will be no open house for the drawing. The 14th annual raffle drawing will be held Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. at Bites Grill and Bar in Pine River. Ticket holders need not be present to win. All the winners will be contacted that evening. If you still need a ticket, check for posters at area businesses and see if they have any tickets left.
In addition to the Grand Prize Polaris Ranger with trailer, a second prize of $1,000 cash and a third prize of a $500 gift card donated by Hackensack Lumber and Do It Best Hardware will be given away. There are 10 additional prizes donated by local businesses will be awarded. Proceeds raised by the raffle go to the “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” programs of Faith in Action for Cass County. The purchase of a raffle ticket directly supports your neighbors in need in Cass County.
Faith in Action is a community-based, volunteer, nonprofit organization that provides nonmedical support to older adults, people with disabilities, and other individuals experiencing difficult circumstances. Volunteer programs are very cost effective for rural communities, but still require funds to coordinate services such as transportation for errands and medical appointments, chores, phone visiting, caregiver support, meal delivery, and ramp building.
For more information on the raffle or about volunteering or receiving services from Faith in Action for Cass County, call (218) 675-5435 or check out the website at www.faithinactioncass.com
