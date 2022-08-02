Faith in Action for Cass County and Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity have been awarded a Community Impact grant through Sourcewell to develop a Critical Home Repair program for Cass County residents.
This one-year pilot program will provide small grants or low-interest loans for home repairs to at least 25 homeowners who meet income and project guidelines. Watch the news for more information about the criteria and application process.
“Our volunteers have helped with basic home repairs over the years, but we’ve never had monies for materials,” explained Faith in Action Director Theresa Eclov. “Now we can provide some funding for repair materials and hire contractors for work that volunteers cannot do.”
While Faith in Action volunteers will do most of the repair work, Habitat for Humanity staff will process the applications and grant or loan agreements.
“We hope to create a program model that can be sustainable and replicated,” stated Kevin Pelkey, Executive Director of Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity. “If successful, we could expand the program in the future.”
Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity is a Christian non-profit housing provider. Habitat For Humanity’s long-term goal is the elimination of poverty housing by building decent, affordable houses. Families who are selected for the Habitat program work alongside volunteers to build the home which Habitat sells to the families using an affordable mortgage including products that are zero percent to very low interest rates.
A locally supported, nonprofit, Faith in Action for Cass County provides nonmedical, neighborly assistance to seniors, the disabled, and people in need throughout Cass County. Faith in Action volunteers provide transportation, friendly visiting, respite for caregivers, light homemaking and chores, and basic home repair, and they build accessibility ramps.
Volunteers receive scheduling coordination, training, liability insurance, recognition, mileage reimbursement and the smiles and joy of helping others.
For more information about Faith in Action volunteer services or to become a volunteer in your community, call (218) -675-5435 or check out the website at www.faithinactioncass.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.