Faith in Action for Cass County and Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity have been awarded a Community Impact grant through Sourcewell to develop a Critical Home Repair program for Cass County residents.

This one-year pilot program will provide small grants or low-interest loans for home repairs to at least 25 homeowners who meet income and project guidelines. Watch the news for more information about the criteria and application process.

