Faith in Action for Cass County has hired a nonprofit media intern for the summer, thanks to a grant from Sourcewell, a self-sustaining government organization, partnering with education, government, and nonprofits to empower student and community success.
Paul Espeland is a graphic design junior at Minneapolis College of Art and Design. He moved to Hackensack when the COVID epidemic closed school and cancelled his first internship. Espeland says he enjoys Hackensack and is looking forward to time at the lake. He plans to graduate from college next winter.
At Faith in Action, Espeland will revise and update various types of marketing information, including posters brochures, displays, website and Facebook page, to enhance community engagement and share resources. He also plans to gather stories and photos from Faith in Action volunteers and clients as part of developing a campaign to celebrate Faith in Action’s 20th anniversary in 2021.
Faith in Action for Cass County connects community volunteers with people in need throughout Cass County. Neighborly volunteers help with with transportation, home meal delivery, phone visits, basic home repair, and chores including ramp building, yardwork and painting, through Faith in Action for Cass County’s coordinated volunteer services.
For more information on Faith in Action services and volunteering opportunities call (218) 675-5435 or check out www.faithinactioncass.com. Faith in Action is “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.”
