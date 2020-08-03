Faith in Action for Cass County has hired Annette Bonin as the data and finance coordinator, a new part-time position to work with the growing number of people requesting services and the amount of financial reporting required to support Faith in Action volunteer services.
Bonin worked for 19 years as the senior program coordinator with City of Elk River before retiring to the north country. Since retirement she has missed working with older adults and wanted to be more involved in community activities. She brings great experience to Faith in Action as the program is growing and expanding services, even during the COVID pandemic.
Faith in Action for Cass County connects community volunteers with people in need throughout Cass County. Neighborly volunteers help with transportation, home meal delivery, phone visits, basic home repair, and chores including ramp building, yardwork and painting, through Faith in Action for Cass County’s coordinated volunteer services.
For more information on Faith in Action services and volunteering opportunities call (218) 675-5435 or check out www.faithinactioncass.com
Faith in Action is “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.