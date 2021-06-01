Faith in Action for Cass County is a new site for a community-based Legal Kiosk that is linked to the Minnesota Legal Services Coalition offices in Grand Rapids, Brainerd, Bemidji and elsewhere in the state.
Bringing legal resources to residents of Cass County, the Legal Kiosk is available to the public for researching legal information on topics ranging from housing and work to crimes and elder law. Users can connect to Minnesota Legal Aid staff for assistance or schedule Zoom meetings with a Legal Aid attorney or for a court appointment.
Documents can be printed, notarized and securely sent. People can schedule a time to use the kiosk during open office hours, or just drop in between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The COVID-19 pandemic and public health emergency moved the legal system to a virtual format, creating a digital divide that has disproportionately impacted the communities served by Minnesota Legal Aid. Access to the legal system and a chance at justice is only available to those with the means and resources to use technology.
To address this digital divide, the Minnesota Legal Services Coalition requested CARES Act funds to give communities access to civil justice by creating a statewide network of 250 legal kiosks to be stationed in a variety of court, agency, non-profit, and other community locations.
These community-based legal kiosks will help Minnesotans who face technology access and transportation barriers to have a healthy and safe experience interacting with civil legal aid experts, as well as the administrative and court systems in which their cases will be proceeding.
Faith in Action for Cass County is a community-based, non-profit organization providing non-medical assistance to older adults, veterans, adults with disabilities, and other individuals experiencing difficult circumstances, including caregivers in need of support. Volunteers provide transportation, telephone calls and visiting, light housekeeping and chores, delivery of groceries, medications, and meal. To learn more about our programs, how to volunteer, or to schedule time with the Legal Kiosk, call Faith in Action at 218-675-5435.
