Everyone is invited to celebrate another year of volunteerism and community service with Faith in Action for Cass County.
The Faith in Action Office in Hackensack will host an open house Aug. 9 from 1 to 4 p.m. with ice cream sundaes or root beer floats. Learn about Faith in Action’s new Team Volunteering in your community at this free event open to the public.
Since Faith in Action’s beginning 18 years ago, requests for services continue to be matched with compassionate volunteers serving people in need with transportation, friendly visiting and respite, light housekeeping and chore services, and basic home repair. In 2018, Faith in Action for Cass County was blessed with 104 active volunteers who gave more than 7,000 hours and drove 129,600 miles serving others.
Primarily supported by local donations, gifts and fundraisers, Faith in Action for Cass County has remained strong and continues to partner with area churches, civic groups and businesses to keep our communities vital and help people remain living independently in their own homes.
Bring your stories of Faith in Action and how volunteers are important to your community to the open house. Faith in Action for Cass County is a community-based, 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit organization. For more information on how Faith in Action can assist you or someone in your family or if you would like information on how you can help, contact Faith in Action at (218) 675-5435. Or you can check out the website at www.faithinactioncass.com. Faith in Action for Cass County is “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.”
