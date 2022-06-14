The Ranger is here! Raffle tickets are now available at local businesses for the Faith in Action for Cass County 2022 fundraiser raffle.
The grand prize will be a 2022 Polaris Ranger 570 with an Karavan trailer. The machine and trailer will be on display at area businesses throughout the raffle period.
The second-place prize is $1,000 cash and the third-place prize is a $500 gift card from Hackensack Lumber and Do It Best Hardware. Tickets are available individually or in packets of eight for a great deal. The raffle drawing will be held Nov. 10 at the Faith in Action office in Hackensack.
This is the 16th annual Faith in Action fundraiser raffle and each year the grand prizes have gotten better. There are 17 additional prizes are available this year, all of which were donated by area businesses, including Tianna Country Club, Portage Brewery and Piggy’s BBQ in Walker, Full Stringer Bait in Longville, Godfrey’s and Long Pine Store and Pizza in Backus, Southside Station, Mark’s Market, Rendezvous Brewery, Woman Lake Lodge, Birchwood Char House and Swanson’s Bait of Hackensack, Clem’s Hardware in Cass Lake, and the Pine River Family Market and Bites Grill and Bar in Pine River.
Proceeds from the 2021 Raffle (over $27,000) were used by Faith in Action for Cass County to deliver direct services to people in need.
Faith in Action for Cass County is a community-based, volunteer, non-profit organization providing non-medical assistance to older adults, adults with disabilities, and other individuals experiencing difficult circumstances. Services include transportation, friendly visiting, respite, light housekeeping, chores, simple home repair and building ramps.
There are no income restrictions and no fee is charged for the services which are provided based on need. Donations are gladly accepted. Faith in Action’s goal is to assist those who are looking for the resources they need to remain living in their homes and communities. By buying a raffle ticket you are directly supporting Faith in Action and helping your neighbors in Cass County. And you have a chance to win a great prize.
Be on the lookout for the Polaris Ranger 570 and Aluma trailer with a large WIN ME sign attached. Check with your local businesses about buying tickets or check out our website at www.faithinactioncass.com for a list of participating businesses. Or call Faith in Action for Cass County at (218) 675-5435 or (866) 675-5435 for information about getting help or about volunteering when you are available. Volunteer trainings are being scheduled for June and July.
Faith in Action is “Neighbors helping Neighbors.”
