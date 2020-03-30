We are all coping with life’s transitions as we age and are living longer. How we plan ahead for retirement and beyond can greatly affect the quality of life we live.
Planning guides, options for community support, transition and crisis management were all covered in the “Who’s Got Your Back — Setting Up an Informal Care Team for the What-ifs” session at Back to Basics 2020 in Pine River Feb. 15.
Larellyn Micheau and Theresa Eclov of Faith in Action for Cass County presented a great variety of information and answered questions. The primary message was that it is important to make plans and prepare for some “what ifs.”
Everyone aged 18 and over should have a durable power of attorney and a health care directive in place. Then take some time to discover the local resources available to lend support just in case. Rural Minnesota is a great place to age among friends. It’s also helps to dream and think creatively, exploring new things and places when it comes to aging and retirement.
The annual Back to Basics focuses on building sustainable and living communities. If you missed the event, you can get information at www.faithinactioncass.com. Faith in Action for Cass County is happy to provide information to you and your organizations any time of the year.
Faith in Action for Cass County is a community-based, non-profit organization providing non-medical assistance to older adults, veterans, adults with disabilities, and other individuals experiencing difficult circumstances, including caregivers in need of support.
“During these interesting times, volunteers can provide essential transportation, telephone visiting, groceries, medications and meal deliveries. We continue to connect folks isolated in their homes with volunteers who enjoy chatting and visiting by email. Just call Faith in Action at (218) 675-5435 to get connected,” stated Eclov.
For more information about speakers, services or volunteering for Faith in Action or check out our Facebook page, or our website at www.faithinactioncass.com
