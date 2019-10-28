Counting down with one week to go to win the Polaris Ranger plus trailer with the “Win Me!” signs that you’ve seen around Cass County this summer and fall.
This 2019 Polaris Ranger 570 with Aluma trailer is the grand prize in the raffle fundraiser being held by Faith in Action for Cass County. The raffle is Faith in Action’s largest fundraiser.
“Local fundraisers are critical to funding for many area nonprofits,” stated Executive Director Theresa Eclov. “Faith in Action for Cass County exists because of strong local individual and community support of local volunteers.”
The public is invited to attend the 13th annual raffle drawing open house Nov. 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bites Grill and Bar, located just south of Pine River. Come enjoy something to eat at Bites Grill and learn more about Faith in Action services to the community. The Raffle Drawing will be held at 6 p.m.
Ticket holders need not be present to win. All the winners will be contacted that evening. If you still need a ticket, check for posters at area businesses and see if they have any tickets left.
In addition to the grand prize Polaris Ranger with trailer, a second prize of $1,000 cash and a third prize of a $500 gift card, donated by Hackensack Lumber and Do It Best Hardware. Ten additional prizes donated by local businesses will be awarded.
Proceeds raised by the raffle go to the “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” programs of Faith in Action for Cass County. The purchase of a raffle ticket directly supports your neighbors in need in Cass County.
Faith in Action is a community-based, volunteer, nonprofit organization that provides nonmedical support to older adults, people with disabilities, and other individuals experiencing difficult circumstances. Volunteer programs are very cost effective, but still need funds to coordinate services such as transportation for errands and medical appointments, light housekeeping, chores, friendly visiting, respite care, meal delivery, and ramp building.
There’s no need to RSVP, just come and watch the drawing for the happy raffle winners. For more information on the raffle, about volunteering or receiving services from Faith in Action for Cass County, call (218) 675-5435 or check out the website at www.faithinactioncass.com
