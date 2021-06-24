Faith in Action for Cass County was awarded a grant from Older Americans Act (OAA) to provide services to older adults living in Central Minnesota during 2021.
This grant provides reimbursement for program services including transportation to and from doctor’s appointments, shopping and errands, chores and homemaker services, and accessibility modifications such as wheelchair ramps and railings.
Congress passed the Older Americans Act (OAA) in 1965 in response to concern by policymakers about a lack of community social services for older persons. The original legislation established authority for grants to states for community planning and social services, research and development projects, and personnel training in the field of aging. The law also established the Administration on Aging (AoA) to administer the newly created grant programs and to serve as the Federal focal point on matters concerning older persons.
Although older individuals may receive services under many other Federal programs, today the OAA is considered to be the major vehicle for the organization and delivery of social and nutrition services to this group and their caregivers. It authorizes a wide array of service programs through a national network of 56 State agencies on aging, 629 area agencies on aging, nearly 20,000 service providers, 244 Tribal organizations and two Native Hawaiian organizations representing 400 Tribes. The OAA also includes community service employment for low-income older Americans; training, research, and demonstration activities in the field of aging; and vulnerable elder rights protection activities.
Current census data shows that Cass County’s population of people aged 65 plus is at 27 percent and growing. Local services for seniors are the key to helping people “age in place” in their homes and communities.
In 2020, Faith in Action for Cass County served 336 people through their programs and 79 percent of those were aged 60 plus. Faith in Action volunteers provided rides to appointments, chore services, building ramps, and offering care giving support. In addition, volunteers drove over 125,500 miles to furnish these essential services to members of our communities.
Faith in Action for Cass County is supported partly by state and federal grant funding, as well as by local individuals, businesses, civic, and church contributions, and fundraisers. If you have any questions about Faith in Action for Cass County services or volunteer opportunities, call Theresa Eclov at Faith in Action at (218) 675-5435 or visit www.faithinactioncass.com
