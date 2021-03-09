Faith in Action for Cass County will be hiring a marketing intern for the summer thanks to a grant from Sourcewell, a self-sustaining government organization, partnering with education, government, and nonprofits to empower student and community success.
The intern must currently be enrolled in a post-secondary institution (minimum of part-time) when applying for the internship or will be enrolled for the fall semester if applying for a summer internship. Semesters include fall, spring and summer.
At Faith in Action the intern will revise and update various types of marketing information, including print and digital media, to enhance community engagement and share resources. The intern will also gather stories and photos from Faith in Action volunteers and clients as part of Faith in Action’s 20th Anniversary celebration in 2021.
Faith in Action for Cass County works with community resources to fill in the gaps by providing free, customized services to Cass County residents. Neighborly volunteers help with with transportation, home meal delivery, phone visits, basic home repair, and chores including ramp building, through Faith in Action for Cass County’s coordinated volunteer services. There are no income or age restrictions, and anyone can call about volunteer services. Through flexible and skilled volunteers, we deliver services and referrals that help people remain in their homes and communities.
For more information on Faith in Action services and volunteering opportunities call (218) 675-5435, email cassfia@uslink.net or check out www.faithinactioncass.com
Faith in Action is “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.”
