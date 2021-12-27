At its annual meeting Dec. 9, the Faith in Action Board of Directors recognized Dennis Abbott of Hackensack for his eight years of service to the Board including serving the organization as treasurer from 2015-2021.
Abbott steered Faith in Action through seven years of steady growth in serving the communities of Cass County.
Abbott’s lengthy resume as a volunteer includes driving 37,780 miles and providing 212 rides helping his neighbors in need. He also worked on 23 building and repair projects and spent 656 hours selling raffle tickets as the top ticket-seller for Faith in Action’s largest fundraiser over the years.
“Faith in Action serves many isolated people in our small communities,” Abbott stated. “We try to be good neighbors to people we know and don’t know.”
Abbott will continue as a Faith in Action volunteer, often working with his wife, Paula Abbott.
A locally supported, nonprofit charitable organization, Faith in Action for Cass County coordinates volunteers who provide nonmedical, neighborly assistance to seniors, the disabled, and people in need throughout Cass County. Faith in Action volunteers help with transportation, friendly visiting, respite for caregivers, light homemaking and chores, and basic home repair, and they build accessibility ramps.
“Your friendly volunteers are amazing; like guardian angels!” stated a woman in the Walker area.
Volunteers receive much more than scheduling coordination and recognition. It’s all about making new friends and the smiles and joy of helping others.
If you have a little free time once in a while and would like to be a “Compassionate Volunteer Helping People in Need,” consider sharing your gifts and talents by becoming a community volunteer with Faith in Action. You can set your volunteer schedule and make a huge difference with a little time and caring.
For more information about Faith in Action volunteer services or volunteer opportunities, call (218) 675-5435 or email cassfia@uslink.net
Faith in Action is “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.