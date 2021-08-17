In honor of its 20th anniversary, Faith in Action for Cass County is highlighting volunteers several times a month throughout 2021. Volunteers are celebrated and recognized for their services and awarded $20 gas cards and other prizes.
Jamie Wolske of Backus is a committed volunteer who first learned about Faith in Action in 2015, when she needed a ride. In 2018, Jamie signed on as a volunteer.
“I have been raised to give back to my community. I am a client and once I was able to, I wanted to be a volunteer for Faith in Action,” she explained. Since February 2018, Jamie has spent 4,132 hours volunteering, primarily in the office as dispatcher and office support, and at fundraisers. Jamie says her favorite part of volunteering is, “I love our volunteers and I enjoy working with the staff.”
When asked about the Faith in Action program, Jamie says, “I saw first-hand, during the pandemic, how the volunteers kept our community connected and were essential to get groceries delivered and get people to doctor appointments. Faith in Action volunteers were instrumental in making my life so much better, especially bringing me from the University to my home so I could celebrate my nephew’s graduation and be with my dog Sophie.”
You can see more about Jamie’s experience at the Faith in Action 20th Anniversary page online at www.faithinactioncass.com. As a thank you, Jamie received a $20 gas card.
A locally supported, nonprofit charitable organization, Faith in Action for Cass County coordinates volunteers who provide free nonmedical, neighborly assistance to seniors, the disabled, and people in need throughout Cass County. Faith in Action volunteers help with transportation, friendly visiting, respite for caregivers, light homemaking and chores, and basic home repair, and they build accessibility ramps. Volunteers receive much more than scheduling coordination and recognition. They know they can make a difference in their communities through Faith in Action.
For more information about Faith in Action volunteer services or volunteer opportunities call 218-675-5435 or go to www.faithinactioncass.com. Faith in Action volunteer and client videos are also available for viewing on the website. Faith in Action is “20 Years of Neighbors Helping Neighbors” and still going strong.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.