It was a wet night for the ninth annual An Evening in Tuscany spaghetti dinner May 26 in support of the volunteer drivers with Faith in Action for Cass County.
The change to a curbside pick-up event was a great success, serving more than 200 people with cars lined up around the block at times.
Volunteer Chef Mike Bohanon, board members, volunteers and staff served the meal of spaghetti with garlic rounds and dessert. Diners were served a choice of plain sauce with meatballs or Mike’s special sauce, loaded with the works. Waiting curbside also provided time to talk about volunteer drivers and the services offered by Faith in Action volunteers in their communities, as “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.”
“We were overwhelmed by the community support this year,” stated Board Chair Dee Oliver. “We ran out of both food and serving containers.”
Special thanks go out to Union Church of Hackensack for providing the space and Bohanon for serving as chef and for sharing his special sauce, and to the FIA Board members and volunteers who cooked and served to make for a wonderful event.
Faith in Action for Cass County connects volunteers who provide neighborly assistance to people in need throughout the rural communities of Cass County. Volunteers help with rides to shopping, appointments and errands. They also help with chores, phone visiting and meal delivery, and they build accessibility ramps. The goal of Faith in Action is to help people remain in their own homes for as long as possible.
For more information on services or volunteer opportunities, contact Faith in Action at (218) 675-5435 or check out the website at www.faithinactioncass.com
