Faith in Action Board members Ellen Leger, Dee Oliver and Theresa Eclov welcomed 35 community representatives and county-wide agency spokespersons to a Community Resource Connection Day at Crooked Lake Town Hall Sept. 27.
Community representatives from Remer, Outing, Emily and Fifty Lakes gave reports on the services provided and unmet needs within their individual communities. They identified emergency care, clinical care, food shelf, community garden, Remer Lions after school food program, St .Vincent DePaul financial support, Emily Lions medical equipment and success in a plastic bag project that provided four to five benches to the community.
Pastors from Our Savior’s Lutheran in Outing and Wesleyan Church in Emily outlined their roles in provision of grief counseling, funeral services for anyone requesting, initiating a farmers market concept to contribute to fresh produce for needy families.
Cass and Crow Wing County Social Services spokespersons outlined programs, service gaps and how to initiate a county assessment. Essentia Health staff discussed a new initiative on addiction education and support and a new data program to support access to rural services called “Resourceful.” Cuyuna Medical Clinic staff shared information about local clinic and education efforts.
Pam Manthei of MN Legal Aid talked about specific support for legal representation with the new Justice Bus, while Eclov of Faith in Action and Ann Silgen of Interfaith Volunteers reported on volunteer services supporting older adults in Cass and Crow Wing County. Discussion focused on the cooperative measures throughout the communities.
The dialogue between individuals, programs and agencies was incredibly successful. Linkages were made and new partnerships established. Faith in Action volunteers were at the table to describe their work with ramp building, transportation and interact with other service providers.
“This was the best workshop I’ve ever been too,” one attendee said.
A clergy member remarked, “I’ve been wanting to have this kind of meeting to know what’s really going on in my area."
Volunteers Jan and Mark Mosman, Oliver, Theresa Kunz, Nancy Toth, Donna Anderson provided ground support to Leger to bring the community people together. A summary of the conversation is being prepared and will be sent to the attendees to facilitate continued dialogue between community and county members.
Faith in Action for Cass County plans to facilitate future Community Resource Connection events in Outing and other communities in Cass County. For more information, call Eclov at (218) 675-5435.
