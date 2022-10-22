Ellen Leger (standing) emphasized the importance of connection during the Community Resource Connection Day at Crooked Lake Town Hall Sept. 27.
Faith in Action Board members Ellen Leger, Dee Oliver and Theresa Eclov welcomed 35 community representatives and county-wide agency spokespersons to a Community Resource Connection Day at Crooked Lake Town Hall Sept. 27.

Community representatives from Remer, Outing, Emily and Fifty Lakes gave reports on the services provided and unmet needs within their individual communities. They identified emergency care, clinical care, food shelf, community garden, Remer Lions after school food program, St .Vincent DePaul financial support, Emily Lions medical equipment and success in a plastic bag project that provided four to five benches to the community.

