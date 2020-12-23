Chatting daily with people throughout Cass County, one thing is obvious — everyone is a little lonely and going a little stir-crazy this winter.
With some funding help from UCare, Faith in Action for Cass County is making a difference for some.
After purchasing over 100 cookie trays from local stores last week, Faith in Action volunteers surprised people who are staying at home for the holidays with Christmas cookies, some resource information and a cheery “Happy Holidays!” Volunteers delivered in communities across the county from Cass Lake to Outing, Bena to Pillager and everywhere in between.
Cookie trays and resource information were also delivered to the staff at Cass County assisted living and care facilities to thank them for their hard work throughout the county. During this crazy COVID winter, it’s healthy and fun to celebrate the little things.
“We can’t thank UCare enough for funding this activity to connect people within our communities,” stated Faith in Action Director Theresa Eclov. “This gives us a chance to check in with people who we have worked with in the past and haven’t heard from in a while, letting them know we are here to help and to listen if they need to talk.”
Faith in Action for Cass County is a community-based, non-profit organization providing non-medical assistance to older adults, veterans, adults with disabilities, and individuals experiencing difficult circumstances, including caregivers in need of support. Volunteers provide transportation, telephone visiting, delivery of groceries, medications and meals on wheels. It connect folks isolated in their homes with volunteers who enjoy chatting and visiting by email and help them to stay active in their communities.
Call Faith in Action at (218) 675-5435 or go to www.faithinactioncass.com to get connected or find out how you can help this holiday season.
