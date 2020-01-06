Faith in Action Board and staff worked hard in 2019 to meet the needs of every increasing demands for volunteer help with rides, visits, chores, homemaking, basic home repair and ramp building, as well as develop a new strategic plan to address those needs with limited resources and focus on volunteer recruitment and support, especially in the outlying areas of Cass County.
At the December Faith in Action Board meeting, seven members continued for another year of service. They also welcomed a new Faith in Action Board Member, Dale Grove, from the rural Sebeka/Motley area.
With a busy calendar of events for 2020, the Faith in Action Board of Directors invites the public to the 11th annual Penguin Plunge Jan. 18 on Birch Lake in Hackensack (ice conditions permitting). The Plunging begins at 1 p.m. with ongoing commentary and trivia by Penguin Jay Cline and Polar Bear Craig Wadzink. VIP seating with hot cocoa is available.
People often ask, “Why would you ever plunge into a cold lake in January? Are you crazy?”
In northern Minnesota we say, “Nah, it’s good for you! We’re just having fun!”
Here are some other wonderful answers to “Why Plunge?”
1. Weather is always great.
2. T-shirts are awesome.
3. Impress your friends.
4. It builds character.
5. Adds interest to your resume.
6. Huge rewards — supporting the programs that help people in our community.
7. Superb selfie opportunity.
8. Test your personal limits — mind and body.
9. Invitation to the “It’s A Wrap Party” Jan. 19 at 12:30 p.m. with awards at Birchwood Char House
And most important ...
10. Your parents would be proud of you!
The Penguin Plunge event supports the partnership of Hackensack Area Fire and Rescue Department and Faith in Action for Cass County, as local volunteer programs that help people in need, regardless of age, income, race or ethnicity. They are here to help when people need it. Challenge your friends and family to take the Plunge or sponsor a team and support these volunteer programs.
“To Plunge, or Not to Plunge…” Register now online or donate to your favorite team at www.penguinplunge.us. Teams are encouraged to set a goal to raise money. Prizes are awarded for best fundraisers, best costumes, oldest and youngest jumper and teams with multi-generation jumpers.
For more information on the Penguin Plunge go to the website, call Faith in Action at (218) 675-5435 or go to www.hackensackchamber.com for more on Back to Hack events.
