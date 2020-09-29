Volunteers with Faith in Action for Cass County have done an amazing job of connecting with their neighbors in need over the past year, especially with COVID restrictions.
On average, five to eight drivers are out giving rides every day and over 75 people receive check-in or chatty calls each week, besides the chores and ramp-building.
To thank the volunteers, Faith in Action staff and Board Members provided a curbside event Sept. 16 and 17 for the annual Volunteer Recognition to highlight the importance of volunteers helping others in their communities. This year’s event, held outside the Faith in Action office in Hackensack, included a fancy box lunch from the Green Scene with retro soda pop from Sun N Fun, a goody bag of snacks, door prize drawings and a gasoline gift card as special thanks from the Faith in Action Board of Directors to recognize the many ways volunteers have helped others over the past year.
Volunteers declared the event to be “a hit!” and especially enjoyed several games, including “What’s in Your Car?” trivia and a scavenger hunt to earn extra tickets for a special drawing. Winners of the drawings were Dale Probasco of Backus, who won a new Kindle Fire; Sharon Curo of Hackensack won a $100 VISA gift card; and Linda Olson and Mary Bruemmer of Backus who each won a $50 Amazon gift card.
Faith in Action volunteers have been busy in the past year, providing more than 10,000 hours and driving over 140,000 miles in service to people in need in Cass County. Volunteers responded to an average of 270 requests per month.
Hours, miles and requests were up over 30 percent from the year before and the requests seem to increase every month. People served by Faith in Action volunteers ranged in age from newborn to 102 and 71 percent of the people served were age 60-plus, although service is provided to people of all ages and there are no income guidelines. Services are provided by community volunteers based on need.
New volunteers are needed this fall and winter. Faith in Action for Cass County is a local charitable organization that connects community volunteers who provide transportation, visiting, respite, homemaking and chore services, deliver meals on wheels, and build accessibility ramps. Faith in Action volunteers choose when and how they are able to share their time and talents.
New volunteer trainings are held each month. For more information on Faith in Action services and volunteer opportunities, call (218) 675-5435 or check out the website at www.faithinactioncass.com. Faith in Action is “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.