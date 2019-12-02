Volunteers with Faith in Action for Cass County gathered Sept. 24 for the annual Volunteer Recognition Dinner to highlight the importance of volunteers helping others in their communities.
This year’s event, held at the Northern Lights Event Center in Walker, included a northern feast buffet, door prize drawings, special thanks from the Faith in Action Board of Directors, a gasoline gift card, and recognition of the many ways volunteers have helped others over the past year.
Volunteers declared the event to be “A hit!” and especially enjoyed a skit by staff and board members that detailed “A Day in the Life of FIA,” and included several telephones and lots of hats.
Executive Director Theresa Eclov described the achievements of many volunteers over the past year. This summer Faith in Action volunteer drivers surpassed the “one-million-mile” mark in getting their neighbors to places they need to go since 2001.
Faith in Action volunteers have been busy in the past year, providing almost 7,000 hours and driving over 130,000 miles in service to people in need in Cass County. Volunteers responded to an average of 230 requests per month. Hours, miles and requests are up more than 20 percent from the year before and the requests seem to increase every month. People served by Faith in Action volunteers ranged in age from newborn to 102 and 71 percent of the people served were age 60-plus, although service is provided to people of all ages and there are no income guidelines. Services are provided by community volunteers based on need.
Faith in Action for Cass County is a local charitable organization that connects community volunteers who provide transportation, visiting, respite, homemaking and chore services, deliver meals on wheels, and build accessibility ramps. Faith in Action volunteers choose when and how they are able to share their time and talents.
New volunteer trainings are held each month. For more information on Faith in Action services and volunteer opportunities, call (218) 675-5435 or check out the website at www.faithinactioncass.com. Faith in Action is “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.”
