Volunteers with Faith in Action for Cass County gathered Sept. 29 for an annual Volunteer Recognition Dinner with a theme of “Making a Difference in Every Life You Touch,” to highlight the importance of volunteers in our communities.
This year’s event, held at the Northern Lights Event Center in Walker, included a Northern Lights Feast buffet, door prize drawings, special thanks from the Faith in Action Board of Directors, and a gasoline gift card, and recognition of the many ways volunteers have made a difference over the past year.
Volunteers declared the event to be “A Hit!” and especially enjoyed the time to meet and talk with other volunteers and a presentation on Laughter Yoga by Marcy LaCroix of Groove and Giggle Yoga in Bemidji.
Volunteer Coordinator Larellyn Micheau reminded volunteers just how many individuals they helped in their communities this year. Since its beginning in 2001, Faith in Action Volunteers have served almost 2,000 people and driven 1.4 million miles helping people get where they need to go.
New volunteer drivers are urgently needed throughout Cass County. Volunteers receive training, service coordination, liability insurance and mileage reimbursement, as well as recognition. Faith in Action volunteers choose when and how they are able to share their time and talents. New volunteer trainings are held each month. Requests seem to increase every month and many hands make volunteering fun.
Faith in Action for Cass County is a local charitable organization that connects community volunteers who provide transportation, visiting, respite, homemaking and chore services, basic home repairs, deliver meals on wheels, and build accessibility ramps. Services are available to people of all ages and 80 percent of the people served are aged 60-plus. There are no fees or income guidelines. Services are provided by community volunteers based on need.
For more information on Faith in Action services and volunteer opportunities, call (218) 675-5435 or check out the website at www.faithinactioncass.com
