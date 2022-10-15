Volunteers with Faith in Action for Cass County gathered Sept. 29 for an annual Volunteer Recognition Dinner with a theme of “Making a Difference in Every Life You Touch,” to highlight the importance of volunteers in our communities.

This year’s event, held at the Northern Lights Event Center in Walker, included a Northern Lights Feast buffet, door prize drawings, special thanks from the Faith in Action Board of Directors, and a gasoline gift card, and recognition of the many ways volunteers have made a difference over the past year.

