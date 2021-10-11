Volunteers with Faith in Action for Cass County gathered Sept. 28 for the annual Volunteer Appreciation Event to highlight the importance of volunteers helping others in their communities.
This year’s event, held virtually, included an inspirational speaker, door prize drawings, special thanks from the Faith in Action Board Chair Craig Wadzink, a goody bag of bee-themed gifts and recognition of the many ways volunteers have helped others over the past year. Mann Lake Supply of Hackensack sponsored the event and provided gift items for the volunteers.
Held on National Good Neighbor Day, Faith in Action volunteers declared the event to be “a hit!” and especially enjoyed speaker Krisie Barron’s talk on “What’s on Your ‘To Be’ List,” and the door prizes (of course).
Executive Director Theresa Eclov described the achievements of many volunteers over the past year. This summer Faith in Action volunteer drivers reached the “1.25 million-mile” mark in getting their neighbors to places they need to go since 2001.
Faith in Action volunteers have been busy in the past year, providing over 6,400 hours and driving over 80,000 miles in service to 275 people in need in Cass County. Volunteers responded to an average of 240 requests per month. People served by Faith in Action volunteers ranged in age from newborn to 99 and 79 percent of the people served were age 60 plus, although service is provided to people of all ages and there are no income guidelines or fees.
Services are provided by community volunteers based on need. Even more important than the actual task volunteers provide, is the dignity and hope they offer to someone who can’t quite make it on their own.
Faith in Action for Cass County is a local charitable organization that connects community volunteers who provide transportation, visiting, respite, homemaking and chore services, deliver meals on wheels, and build accessibility ramps. Faith in Action volunteers choose when and how they are able to share their time and talents. New volunteer trainings are held each month.
For more information on Faith in Action services and volunteer opportunities, call (218) 675-5435 or check out the website at www.faithinactioncass.com
Faith in Action is “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.”
