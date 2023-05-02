Finding services for seniors in rural America can be a challenge, but the providers of services for seniors in Cass County are working hard to network and share information on their services with others in the area.

Thursday at at 9 a.m. at the Faith in Action office in Hackensack, the Senior Providers of Cass County will meet to share information and learn about what’s new in senior services in the area and in Minnesota.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments