In honor of its 20th anniversary year, Faith in Action for Cass County is scheduled to hit the road this spring with Community Connections open houses in six communities throughout the county.
The open houses will be held curbside under tents with balloons to mark the celebration and encourage people to stop by.
Area residents can stop in, say “Hi,” pick up some goodies and sign up for a fantastic door prize. They can also ask questions about Faith in Action service, and learn about volunteer opportunities and how Faith in Action supports community volunteers.
Registered Faith in Action volunteers are also invited to stop by the Connections events to pick up current program information, supplies, a lunch and a special prize. They will also play some trivia, learn about online training opportunities and earn tickets to win a door prize.
Faith in Action Community Connections open houses will be held Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. as follows:
• April 28: outside the Faith in Action Office at 116 First Street S. in Hackensack
• May 5: outside The Green Scene at 617 Michigan Ave W. in Walker
• May 12: outside The Warehouse on Second Street S. in Pine River
• May 19: outside at the small park at 220 River Street in Pillager
• May 26: outside near The Woodsman Café in downtown Remer
• June 2: outside The Docksider in downtown Longville
Faith in Action for Cass County supports community volunteers who help their neighbors in need. Staying open and active during the COVID pandemic has challenged and energized Faith in Action Volunteers. Volunteers provide needed transportation, homemaking, chores, friendly visits and phone calls, basic home repairs and ramp building. Services are free and available to anyone of any age living in Cass County. Volunteers can choose how and when they want to help out, and they receive liability insurance, orientation, service coordination and mileage reimbursement.
Plan to visit the Faith in Action Community Connections open house near you to discover what it’s all about during the 20th anniversary. Call (218) 675-5435 for more information or go to www.faithinactioncass.com
